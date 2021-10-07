You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Hampshire Trust Bank to acquire Wesleyan Bank

by:
  • 07/10/2021
  • 0
Hampshire Trust Bank to acquire Wesleyan Bank
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has purchased Wesleyan Bank from Wesleyan Assurance Society in an agreement subject to regulatory approval.

 

Matthew Wyles, chief executive of HTB, will remain CEO of the combined business while HTB’s Tim Blackwell will continue as Chief Financial Officer. Some 115 employees of Wesleyan Bank will be transferred and continue to work from Wesleyan Bank’s existing offices. 

Wesleyan Bank is part of Wesleyan Group and offers a range of banking services including mortgages, savings and deposits. It also offers commercial loans to small businesses and professional services. 

Wyles said: “HTB’s growth strategy has always included an intention to supplement our development through acquisition when the right opportunity presented itself. We are very pleased to have agreed this deal with Wesleyan Assurance Society and we are excited about the added scale and momentum which this transaction will bring to HTB’s existing dynamic franchise.” 

Mario Mazzocchi, group chief executive of Wesleyan, said seeking new ownership for the bank made strategic sense, as the growth potential moved away from the group’s core business.  

He added: “Wesleyan Bank has been enjoying considerable success in recent years as it focuses on supporting its professional and SME customers with medium-term asset finance and longer-term secured loans.  

“Following a strategic review, we found the growth opportunities ahead of the bank were different to those of our core business, which will continue to focus on the specialist financial needs of doctors, dentists and teachers.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.