You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Allica Bank launches 10-year fixed commercial mortgages

by:
  • 20/10/2022
  • 0
Allica Bank launches 10-year fixed commercial mortgages
Fintech challenger bank Allica Bank has launched 10-year fixed commercial mortgages in a bid to give small to medium enterprises (SMEs) certainty over costs.

The lender has committed up to £100m in funding for 10-year fixes in Q4 and launched the products in response to broker feedback and demand. 

The mortgages are available for owner-occupied and commercial investment loans up to £5m. 

It is priced at a rate 0.25 per cent lower than the comparative five-year fix Allica Bank has on offer and is available up to 65 per cent loan to value against properties with an EPC rating between A to C. 

Borrowers will need to demonstrate 1.5 times repayment cover at pay rate.

 

Adaptable to brokers’ and customers’ needs

Nick Baker, chief commercial officer at Allica, said the bank’s technology allowed it to quickly adapt and meet the changing needs of its customers and brokers. 

He added: “We aren’t built on legacy technology, which means we can be agile and change our proposition in response to what brokers tell us they’re seeing in the market. 

“I’m extremely pleased that in launching our 10-year fixed-rate mortgage, we are enabling SMEs to focus their energies on managing their business and achieving their ambitions, offering some stability in a period of uncertainty.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.