GetGround teams up with LRG to help landlords with limited company structures

  • 15/11/2022
Buy-to-let company creation and management platform GetGround has teamed up with property services and lettings business Leaders Romans Group (LRG) to create a platform to help landlords invest in property with limited company structures.

The Smart Investment platform will make investing for LRG customers in property through limited company structures faster and more efficient.

The platform will allow landlords in LRG’s network, which manages 68,000 properties for landlords and investors, to consult with GetGround to discuss benefits of investing through a limited company structure.

If investors join GetGround to incorporate and run their company buy-to-lets then they can access other services from LRG, such as property management and financial services.

The partnership was piloted with a small portion of LRG’s 250 sales, letting and property management branches across the UK, earlier this year and will now be rolled out nationwide.

 

‘Creating a BTL company is increasingly important’

Michael Cook, group managing director at LRG, said: “At LRG we strive to delight our customers every step of the way through their property purchase or investment journey. For investors, we know that creating a buy-to-let company is becoming an increasingly important requirement, but they are often put off by the seemingly laborious process they must go through to do it.

“GetGround’s fast digital platform offers a perfectly integrated way of creating and managing a property company, streamlining and automating admin and reporting effortlessly. Integrating this with LRG’s Property Management Platform to create Smart Investment is a unique proposition and will allow investors to improve the performance of their investment whilst saving time.”

Chris Frame, senior director and head of partnerships at GetGround, added: “We are delighted to welcome LRG to the GetGround partner network: a marketplace of essential services and products that not only makes sense to landlords and investors, but helps our industry partners build valuable, long-term relationships with their customers.”

Since launching in 2020, GetGround has grown its partnership network to 1,300 partner organisations, which include developers, estate agents, advisers or property managers.

GetGround said that it now has a 10 per cent market share of all UK residential property investment incorporations.

The news comes on the back of rising buy-to-let companies. At the end of last month, Hamptons analysis revealed that the total number of companies set up to hold buy-to-let property had doubled since 2017 and now stands at over 300,000.

