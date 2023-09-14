You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

TAB launches commercial product that rewards ESG initiatives

by:
  • 14/09/2023
  • 0
TAB launches commercial product that rewards ESG initiatives
Specialist lender TAB has released a commercial mortgage that offers a discount to borrowers if they meet specified environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

This is the first commercial product to be launched by the lender and is part of its strategy to grow its loan book to £500m in 2024. 

It offers loans between £250,000 and £2.5m on terms from three to 10 years. It is available up to 65 per cent loan to value (LTV). 

Under the ESG requirements, borrowers will receive a discount of up to half of the exit 2.5 per cent fee if they fulfil certain conditions. 

They will get up to 0.75 per cent off for improving a property’s energy performance certificate (EPC) rating, with a discount of 0.25 per cent for increasing it from D to C or 0.5 per cent for D to B. The maximum discount will be given if the EPC is brought up from a D to A. 

Another 0.25 per cent discount can be obtained by other sustainable measures such as installing EV charging, implementing efficient waste management or using green materials. 

An extra 0.25 per cent discount is available if the property is linked to social outcomes related to UN Sustainable Development Goals, such as being leased to social enterprises, charities or adult learning. 

The TAB team will work closely with the borrower so that outcomes are assessed with the appropriate evidence.

 

TAB: ‘The next natural step’ 

Duncan Kreeger, CEO and founder of TAB, said: “This commercial mortgage represents the natural next step for our business. We are thrilled to introduce our mortgage product, further building on the trust we have established with our customers and can continue serving property investors beyond their short-term needs. The TAB mortgage offers personalised commercial mortgages at the speed of bridging. 

“It was important to us not to create just another commercial mortgage. Buildings endure long after we do, so it’s essential that our mortgage product not only encourages our customers to make environmental improvements but also prioritises sustainability and wellbeing.” 

He added: “This product rewards those who want to make positive change and provides tangible discounts which we hope will contribute to the futureproofing of buildings, enhancing our communities and environment. At TAB, we are committed to playing our part in a more sustainable future.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.