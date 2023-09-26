Landbay and Keystone Property Finance cut rates – round-up

Specialist buy-to-let lender Landbay has lowered two and five-year fixed rates by up to 0.2 per cent in some cases.

Standard two-year fixed rate at 55 per cent loan to value (LTV) is 4.69 per cent with a six per cent fee and at 75 per cent LTV with the same fee, the rate is 4.99 per cent.

Two and five-year fixed rates for houses in multiple occupation and (HMO) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFB) have pricing beginning from 5.04 per cent.

Two-year fixed rates in its like-for-like remortgage range have also been cut and start from 4.19 per cent.

The lender has expanded its limited edition range with five-year fixed rates at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a maximum loan amount of £1.5m.

Its seven per cent fee option is 5.05 per cent and its three per cent fee option is 5.85 per cent. Other fee options are available.

Rob Stanton, business development director at Landbay, said: “As soon as it is possible for us to do so, our priority is to reduce rates and pass these down to landlords and our broker partners. Having our own technology and in-house broker portal is critical in achieving this so quickly.

“Following reductions last week, we’re delighted to be making further moves to support brokers and ensure our product range remains highly competitive.”

Keystone Property Finance lowers rates

Keystone Property Finance has cut rates by up to 0.4 per cent and brought out two seven per cent arrangement fee products.

The seven per cent fee options include a five-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV at 5.49 per cent and the rate is 5.59 per cent at 75 per cent LTV. Loans of up to £3m are available.

The lender has reduced rates in its standard and specialist five-year fixed rates have been cut by up to 0.2 per cent and start from 5.19 per cent, and expat and holiday rate deals begin from 5.1 per cent.

Switch and fix products have been lowered by up to 0.4 per cent.

Elise Coole, managing director, at Keystone Property Finance, says: “The improved market outlook means that we are able to make significant rate cuts for the second consecutive week.

“We have always insisted that, when conditions allow, we will move quickly to reduce rates wherever possible and ensure we are offering brokers the most competitive prices we can.”

She continued: “On top of that, we are always thinking about how we can better support landlords with a more flexible, innovative range of solutions.

“This has led us to introduce two new seven per cent arrangement fee options on our specialist range, which are designed to give landlords greater autonomy over how they structure and manage their loans.

“Everyday we are talking and listening to brokers and looking at ways to tailor products to meet their requirements. If we continue to follow that approach, then we know we are also serving the best interests of the UK’s landlords.”