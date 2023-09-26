You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

UTB to accept higher passing rents on BTL cases

by:
  • 26/09/2023
  • 0
UTB to accept higher passing rents on BTL cases
United Trust Bank (UTB) has adapted its interest cover ratio rules in a move it said is designed to help landlord borrowers.

The lender noted that rising mortgage costs and current rent levels have led to challenges for landlords in passing interest cover ratio (ICR) calculations. This has meant that landlords have been limited in how much they can borrow.

Typically lenders base their underwriting decisions on either the declared rent from the landlord or the figure put together by professional valuers, whichever is lower.

However, UTB will now accept passing rent figures from landlords which are as much as 10 per cent higher than those verified by a valuer, with this change applying immediately to all single dwellings, houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit blocks (MUBs).

The change will not apply to holiday lets nor serviced accommodation. UTB said that it already uses passing rents from the previous year or verification from holiday letting agencies for such cases.

Caroline Miriakan (pictured), sales and marketing director of mortgages at UTB, explained that the lender is always looking for ways to help brokers deliver the funding that clients require.

She added: “At present, pressures on ICRs are making it difficult for landlords to obtain the buy-to-let mortgages they need to buy and refinance, and we believe this flexibility on passing rent will make a real difference to brokers struggling to place cases at the upper end LTVs.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/