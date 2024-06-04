You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Word On The Street hires Beswick as case manager

by:
  • 04/06/2024
Word On The Street hires Beswick as case manager
Manchester-based broker firm Word On The Street has appointed Danielle Beswick as a case manager amid growing enquiries and applications.

Word On The Street said it was seeing a rise in enquiries and applications, especially from portfolio landlords.

The company added that the appointment of Beswick would strengthen its processes and client offering.

Beswick has worked in specialist finance for over a decade, and was previously a case manager at broker Adapt Finance.

Jasmine Ough, founding partner at Word On The Street, said: “Our dedication to outstanding client outcomes is reflected in the team we’re assembling, and Danielle is a crucial part of that overall strategy.

“Her excellent reputation as a case manager is undisputed, and we can’t wait to experience the value she will bring to the business.”

Stephen Burns, partner at Word On The Street, added: “It’s wonderful to be working alongside Danielle again. She is one of the very best in the business and is an ideal fit for us.

“With her onboard, we’re primed to assist even more property investors, developers and professional landlords in carrying out their plans and growth ambitions.”

Beswick noted: “I’m over the moon to join such an energetic team; Word On The Street is completely focused on providing a level of service unavailable elsewhere.

“My focus will be to ensure our clients’ transactions proceed to a timely completion, with minimal fuss.

“My entire specialist finance career has been spent working alongside Stephen Burns, who is known for his commitment to exceptional service. I now look forward to putting those years of training and encouragement into being a valued member of the Word On The Street family.”

