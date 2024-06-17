You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

Selina Finance doubles max loan size and add pre-consent funding

by:
  • 17/06/2024
  • 0
Selina Finance doubles max loan size and add pre-consent funding
Specialist lender Selina Finance has doubled the maximum loan size for its homeowner loan and home equity line of credit (HELOC) products.

The lender’s maximum loan size has gone up from £250,000 to £500,000 for those looking at the lender’s Status 0 products up to 75% loan to value (LTV).

HELOC is a flexible line of credit that allows homeowners to get funds by using their home as security and sits on top of your existing mortgage.

Its homeowner loan is a second charge mortgage.

The lender has also brought out pre-consent funding to all eligible loans. The policy was soft-launched last year on selected cases and permits loans of up to £100,000 to be funded, prior to written consent for the loan being provided by the first charge mortgage lender.

Borrowers will need to have a first charge mortgage with one of the following lenders: Halifax, Natwest, Santander, Nationwide, Skipton Building Society, Barclays, Coventry Building Society, Leeds Building Society, HSBC, Birmingham Midshires, Clydesdale, Accord Mortgages, Lloyds Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Yorkshire Building Society, Bank of Scotland, TSB or Virgin Money.

Selina Finance said that its pre-consent funding process has been improved so it is “entirely seamless, delivering a faster and smoother experience for brokers and their clients”.

Stacey Woods, head of intermediary sales at Selina Finance, said: “We want to ensure that our Homeowner Loans and HELOCs deliver for greater numbers of borrowers, and these criteria changes will do just that.

“By doubling the maximum loan size, homeowners will be able to unlock more of the equity they have built up in their properties, while our pre-consent funding proposition means that funds can be delivered much more quickly, providing borrowers with the certainty they need.

“Selina Finance has become known for our innovative approach to lending, and we will continue to pinpoint ways in which we can adapt our products and criteria to work for brokers and their clients.”

The change comes off the back of a number of criteria improvements around bonus, commission and overtime income as well as maximum loan to income (LTI) and adverse credit.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/