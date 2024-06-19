SME finance provider Assetz Capital ups day one advances limit

SME finance provider Assetz Capital will now offer stronger initial day one advances to developers on schemes up to 70% loan to gross development value (LTGDV).
Assetz Capital said that the “strategic offer” offers to “equip housebuilders with robust financial support from the outset, facilitating smoother project execution”.
The SME finance provider said the offer is available across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland through its teams.
Assetz Capital said that it could access more “substantial initial funding, facilitating better cash flow and project planning.”
Andrew Fraser, chief commercial officer at Assetz Capital, said: “At Assetz, having lent over £1.7bn, funding one in 12 new build homes throughout [the] UK, we understand that initial funding through a larger cash advance is crucial to the success of development projects.
“Our enhanced offer demonstrates our commitment to supporting developers with the financial resources they need from day one, allowing greater certainty around cash flow. Affordable, reliable and fast funding is what our clients want.
“This enhancement will provide significant value to our developer clients, helping them manage [the] supply chain and ensuring they remain as liquid as possible.”
The SME finance provider said that it is gearing up to exceed £2bn in lending in the next two years, and recently struck a partnership with Aros Kapital.
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.