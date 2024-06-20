Tab hires investor relations head

Real estate finance and investment house Tab has hired Samuel Leach (pictured) as its head of investor relations.

In his role at Tab, Leach will work with the existing investor relations team to “drive the company’s investment strategies, foster robust relationships with its network of investors and streamline the investor relations processes” as the firm looks to broaden its investor base and product lines.

Leach has more than 13 years of experience in personal finance and has worked closely with Tab’s CEO Duncan Kreeger since 2015 on various projects.

He began his career at C. Hoare and Co for around a year as a financial trader, and then went on to found a financial trading education business, Samuel and Co Trading.

The company aims to help customers gain Ofqual Regulated Diplomas (a Master’s degree level equivalent) within financial trading, and how to foster their wealth through a second income stream or become full-time traders.

The real estate finance firm said that the hire comes off the back of the launch of a fractional ownership product and securing a £300m securitisation deal with Natwest and Atalaya Capital Management.

Kreeger said: “It is great to have Samuel on board; he is a trusted partner and someone who has known Tab since the beginning. As the market has changed and we are growing as a business, we need to hire the right people who will put us in good stead for making strategic decisions for the long term.

“From experience, Samuel’s operational background and mindset are what is required to support the next phase of Tab’s growth as we continue to expand our product offering and seek to welcome new investors to the platform.”

“This is a great time to join Tab as head of investor relations and contribute to the company’s continued growth and success. I look forward to working closely with the rest of the team to build on existing relationships within our network and provide innovative ways to invest in real estate, which is traditionally difficult to access.

“We aim to provide an exceptional experience for our investors and I am excited to leverage my expertise in personal finance and trading to support Tab’s mission of making real estate investment accessible and rewarding for all.”