You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

MSP Capital launches 0.8% bridge rate with £50m tranche

by:
  • 21/06/2024
  • 0
MSP Capital launches 0.8% bridge rate with £50m tranche
Specialist lender MSP Capital has launched a development exit bridging loans with a rate of 0.8% per month, under a ringfenced £50m tranche.

This is the lender’s lowest rate since 2022 and the product is aimed at developers who want an affordable and competitive rate when completing projects. 

The product from MSP Capital has no exit fees and borrowers can access the deal up to 70% loan to value (LTV) on loan periods of four, six and nine months. The term can also be extended up to a maximum of 15 months. 

There are no exit fees and borrowers can unlock up to 70% LTV on loan periods of four, six and nine months, with extensions available up to a full term of 15 months. 

The product is available against recently completed, new-build residential properties at practical completion. Individual properties must be under £1.5m in value, with a maximum total loan of £5m. Properties must be vacant and ready to sell. 

Adam Tovey (pictured), director of risk and underwriting at MSP Capital, said the allocation would support greater diversity in the funding of residential schemes, especially in the lender’s South of England heartlands. 

Tovey said: “We strongly believe the time is right for a lower rate for our development exit product.

“The Bank of England base rate has held at 5.25%, the general election is imminent and homes on the market have grown faster than sales agreed across England.

“Noting this, we wanted to give our clients the benefit of more time and financial flexibility.” 

He added: “We’ve ringfenced these funds to support our developer customers with a specific development exit bridging loan that provides them with flexibility to wait for sales and options for capital release for future projects.

“Whilst sales can still be slower in the current market, it shows shoots of improvement and we are keen to provide the support with the right funding solutions for our clients.” 

 

‘Time-limited offer’

Tovey said the deal was a “time-limited offer” designed to give developers “more breathing space and flexibility as they wait for a finished scheme to sell”.

He continued: “It means you can reset the clock, refinancing a development loan on to a more competitive bridge secure in the knowledge that as you source your next project, your current one is supported financially.

“We believe this will be highly attractive for those seeking that all-important competitive advantage as they await the right buyer and move on.

“It’s a cost-effective way to benefit from our more than 40 years’ experience and like-minded understanding of the property market. 

“Starting at just 0.8% per month, our lowest for two years, the rate will help borrowers’ confidence, boost their profit margins and [keep] them building homes. 

“We encourage prospective borrowers to talk to us early. As there is a limited-time offer on this pot, once it’s gone, it’s gone,” Tovey added.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.