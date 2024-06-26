LendInvest launches bridge-to-let process

Specialist lender LendInvest has released a bridge-to-let process that will ensure a “seamless transition” from bridging finance to buy to let (BTL).

The lender said that the “streamlined service” for bridge-to-let offers a faster, more efficient process and aims to offer “simplicity and certainty from day one”.

Customers will be able to manage their deals in one place with the assurance that their bridging deal will exit onto the lender’s buy-to-let range.

When submitting a bridge-to-let application, the firm’s in-house experts will assess your bridging deal and confirm whether the exit is appropriate for its BTL range.

The process offers free legals, free valuations, and a faster BTL underwrite.

Sophie Mitchell-Charman (pictured), commercial director at LendInvest, said: “Our new bridge-to-let process exemplifies our commitment to providing innovative and efficient solutions for our clients.

“By integrating bridging finance and buy-to-let into a single, streamlined process, we are delivering unparalleled convenience and certainty for our customers. The combination of our tailored product offerings and proprietary technology within the mortgages portal sets a new standard in the industry, allowing us to offer faster, simpler service.”

The lender brought out a streamlined product transfer process earlier this year and added its BTL business to its mortgage portal.