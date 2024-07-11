You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Brickflow adds regulated bridging access to platform

  • 11/07/2024
Brickflow adds regulated bridging access to platform
Specialist finance marketplace Brickflow has added regulated bridging finance to its loan sourcing and application platform.

This will allow intermediaries using the Brickflow platform to access and compare loans from the regulated bridging market and apply for secure funding. 

Brickflow said the regulated bridging market had grown in the last few years as rising interest rates and a slower sales market led more homeowners to seek extra cash to secure purchases or increase their finances. 

According to data from Knowledge Bank, regulated bridging was the top criteria search in the first quarter of 2024, accounting for 51% of all bridging loan searches. 

This was the highest level of searches for this kind of finance since Q3 2020. 

Brickflow said this change would give borrowers more security through protections offered by Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) regulations, streamline the process for borrowers and offer access to lenders authorised by the regulator. 

Brickflow already has eight regulated bridging lenders on its platform, including Together, Glenhawk and Precise. They sit alongside more than 100 other lenders who provide unregulated bridging loans, commercial mortgages and development finance. 

Ian Humphreys, CEO and founder of Brickflow, said: “The growth of regulated bridging shows no sign of slowing. A sticky sales market has increased the potential for chain break scenarios, and therefore the demand for bridging loans to enable onward transactions has also risen.   

“By strengthening our suite of bridging finance with regulated loans, we’re equipping intermediaries and their clients with the access and flexibility to secure time-sensitive opportunities.” 

In June, Brickflow struck a deal with Together to widen its users’ access to commercial finance.

