Commercial Finance

Brickflow and Together strike partnership to broaden commercial finance access

by:
  • 13/06/2024
Brickflow and Together strike partnership to broaden commercial finance access
Commercial property finance marketplace Brickflow has entered into a partnership with specialist lender Together.

The partnership will strengthen Brickflow‘s lender proposition by having Together’s bridging loans and commercial finance deal on its platform.

By combining Brickflow’s technology with Together’s expertise and product range, users can benefit from access, speed and flexibility when looking for commercial finance solutions.

The addition of Together brings Brickflow’s lender panel to over 100 lenders.

The parties said that the partnership “unlocks a new era of connectivity and access in the specialist property finance market, and empowers intermediaries, developers and investors to navigate the funding process with greater ease and efficiency”.

Ian Humphreys, CEO and founder of Brickflow, said: “Experienced intermediaries and investors recognise Together as a leading force in the commercial real estate [CRE] finance space, so adding their expertise and product range to the platform solidifies Brickflow’s position as the go-to marketplace.

“We’re now providing users with access to live rates from a wider range of lenders than ever before, including one of the most prestigious non-banks; a unique offering unavailable anywhere else.”

Tanya Elmaz (pictured), director of intermediary sales at Together, added: “At Together, our vision is to provide fast, flexible finance, which perfectly aligns with Brickflow’s mission. We’re thrilled to partner with a company that shares this commitment to streamlining the CRE finance process.

“By joining Brickflow’s platform, we can significantly expand the reach of our short-term bridging loans and commercial mortgages to a wider network of intermediaries and, ultimately, their clients.”

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

