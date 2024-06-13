Brickflow and Together strike partnership to broaden commercial finance access

Commercial property finance marketplace Brickflow has entered into a partnership with specialist lender Together.

The partnership will strengthen Brickflow‘s lender proposition by having Together’s bridging loans and commercial finance deal on its platform.

By combining Brickflow’s technology with Together’s expertise and product range, users can benefit from access, speed and flexibility when looking for commercial finance solutions.

The addition of Together brings Brickflow’s lender panel to over 100 lenders.

The parties said that the partnership “unlocks a new era of connectivity and access in the specialist property finance market, and empowers intermediaries, developers and investors to navigate the funding process with greater ease and efficiency”.

Ian Humphreys, CEO and founder of Brickflow, said: “Experienced intermediaries and investors recognise Together as a leading force in the commercial real estate [CRE] finance space, so adding their expertise and product range to the platform solidifies Brickflow’s position as the go-to marketplace.

“We’re now providing users with access to live rates from a wider range of lenders than ever before, including one of the most prestigious non-banks; a unique offering unavailable anywhere else.”

Tanya Elmaz (pictured), director of intermediary sales at Together, added: “At Together, our vision is to provide fast, flexible finance, which perfectly aligns with Brickflow’s mission. We’re thrilled to partner with a company that shares this commitment to streamlining the CRE finance process.

“By joining Brickflow’s platform, we can significantly expand the reach of our short-term bridging loans and commercial mortgages to a wider network of intermediaries and, ultimately, their clients.”