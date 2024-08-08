MFS joins New Leaf panel

You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Specialist lender Market Financial Solutions (MFS) has been added to New Leaf Distribution’s panel of lenders.

New Leaf Distribution is a financial services network that covers the mortgage, protection and equity release sectors as well as other financial planning solutions. 

This agreement will give New Leaf Distribution’s appointed representatives (ARs) access to MFS’ entire product range. 

MFS offers bridging loans and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages on terms between three and 24 months. It will loan up to £50m. 

Recently, the lender launched a bridge fusion product to its range to serve as a hybrid between a bridging loan and a longer term BTL mortgage. Rates on this range start from 3.55% plus the bank base rate and the products are available up to 75% loan to value (LTV) with a £20m maximum loan size. 

This is available on commercial, mixed use and residential properties. 

Karen Rodrigues (pictured), head of sales at MFS, said: “We’re excited to start working with New Leaf Distribution’s intermediaries, and I know their members will find significant value in our wide range of flexible bridging and buy-to-let mortgage products. 

“In the current economic climate, we know that brokers and their clients are looking for some much-needed certainty, which is why we use our experience, product range and robust funding lines to ensure that when we say ‘yes’ to a loan, we can deliver it. I’m looking forward to working with a broader network of intermediaries and I’m confident that our partnership with New Leaf will go from strength to strength in the years to come.”

Daniel Hobbs, director at New Leaf Distribution, added: “We’re very pleased to be adding MFS to our panel of lenders.

“MFS brings a wealth of experience in the specialist finance industry, and we are confident that its commitment to providing certainty and flexibility in the current economic climate will be hugely beneficial to our intermediaries. I look forward to seeing our network make use of the extended range of financial options that our partnership with MFS will provide.” 

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

