Exclusive: Dahyea to become Quantum Mortgages’ head of sales as Gale departs

Harsha Dahyea (pictured) will take on the head of sales role at Quantum Mortgages, as Spencer Gale has left the business, Specialist Lending Solutions understands.

Dahyea will be responsible for working with the network and mortgage club partnerships for Quantum Mortgages and has been with the firm since 2022.

She initially joined the company in January 2022 as a key account manager, and then became national sales manager in May 2023.

Prior to joining Quantum Mortgages, she was a key account manager at Bluestone Mortgages for over five years. Before that, she was a business development manager (BDM) at Metro Bank for around two years.

Dahyea has also been a BDM for State Bank of India for around four years, and before that, she was a branch manager at HFC Bank and HSBC for more than 13 years.

Gale has worked for Quantum Mortgages since 2022, initially joining as director of sales and marketing, before taking on the role of director of distribution and marketing in February 2023, and then head of mortgage networks and clubs in December last year.

Before that, he was the head of sales at ULS Technology for around a year, and prior to that, he was a key account manager at Axis Bank for over a year.

He also held a regional sales manager role at Magellan Homeloans for around five years and was a UK business manager at Pacific International Recruitment for more than four years.

Quantum Mortgages was launched in 2022 as an intermediary-only specialist lender, focusing on the needs of professional landlords.

Earlier this year, the firm confirmed that it had reached a headcount of 37, and its distribution partnerships included all major mortgage clubs and packagers in the UK and most major mortgage networks.

The firm has gone on to complete its first securitisation this year, consisting of £234m of loans, and has hired Wes Friedel as its bridging head as it looks to enter the bridging sector later this year.

A spokesperson confirmed that Gale had left the business, his role would not be replaced and Dahyea would become the head of sales and work with networks and mortgage club partnerships.