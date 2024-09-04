UTB hires Jenkinson as product and strategy head for property development division

United Trust Bank (UTB) has hired Ben Jenkinson (pictured) as its head of product and strategy in its property development division.

In the role as head of product and strategy, he will work with Adam Bovingdon, head of property development – United Trust Bank (UTB) and head of originations for property development.

Jenkinson will support the bank’s property development division as it “aims to maintain its strong growth by assisting even more housebuilders and developers across England and Wales in their endeavours to build the many thousands of new homes the UK needs”.

He joins from LDS Sales Guarantee for nearly three years, most recently as managing director, and before that he was at Homes England for over four years as senior investment manager and head of product development.

Prior to that, Jenkinson worked at Nationwide for nearly four years and before that spent a decade at Royal Bank of Scotland.

UTB has also hired Kayleigh Simpson as manager for property development in response to “greater demand for development funding seen since the start of the year”.

She was most recently associate director for Cynergy Bank for nearly three years and before that was portfolio manager at Mint Bridging for almost two years. She also held roles at Beech Holdings and RBS.

In her role in the property development division, she will be “assisting housebuilders operating across the North West of England with a range of development finance and developer exit solutions”.

Bovingdon said: “With the economy continuing to improve and demand for development finance growing stronger, we’re keen to provide housebuilders and developers with the products and service they need to seize opportunities and build their businesses.

“We have never been busier supporting projects in the North of England and Kayleigh will ensure we maintain our high levels of service to customers whilst continuing to build awareness of UTB amongst housebuilders operating in the North West.

“Ben’s extensive experience in creating innovative finance solutions will help us to create a suite of new products as we continue to evolve our proposition and service to meet the changing needs of housebuilders. The future is looking increasingly bright and UTB aims to be at the forefront of specialist development finance lenders as we encourage our customers to look ahead with renewed confidence and ambition.”

UTB reported gross new lending came to £1.79bn in 2023, which is a slight decrease from £1.9bn in 2022.