MT Finance secures £40m credit facilities to back lending growth

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 1, 2024
Updated:
October 1, 2024
Triple Point Private Credit, an originator of private credit opportunities, has helped specialist lender MT Finance to secure £40m in corporate revolving credit facilities.

The funding will support its lending growth in the UK property market and build on the previous £8m obtained by the lender in 2021 to enable a management buyout. 

The latest facilities will bolster the lender’s loan origination activities and ongoing investment in its operations. 

The lender was established in 2008 and specialises in buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages, bridging loans, and auction finance. 

Ben Lawrence (pictured), CFO of MT Finance, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to further expand the relationship with Triple Point Private Credit and the lenders they represent.

“This agreement strengthens our funding options and will sit alongside and support other existing facilities within the bridging finance arm of the business.” 

Ellis Diamanti, head of speciality finance at Triple Point Private Credit, said: “We are delighted to have originated an extended funding line with MT Finance, with which we have a long-standing relationship.

“The latest credit facilities supplied by the lenders we represent reflect our collective belief in MT Finance’s strategic vision and growth potential within the UK property finance market.” 

Tags:
MT Finance
specialist buy to let