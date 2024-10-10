user.first_name
MT Finance completes £275m funding deal

Samantha Partington
October 10, 2024
October 10, 2024
MT Finance has completed a £275m multi-year funding deal with funds affiliated with Centerbridge Partners, a global alternative investment management firm.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for bridging and buy-to-let (BTL) lender MT Finance, says the firm, boosting its funding capability and strengthening its position in the bridging finance market.

The new forward-flow facility will complement MT Finance’s existing institutional funding arrangements, enhancing the company’s ability to better support its clients and meet the increasing demand for bridging loans in the UK property market.

Ben Lawrence (pictured), CFO of MT Finance, said: “Following strong growth in 2024, this new facility strengthens our funding options and will sit alongside and support MT Finance’s existing facilities with JPMorgan, Pimco and Triple Point within the bridging finance arm of the business.”

Alvaro Jimenez, managing director of Centerbridge, said: “It is a great pleasure to become a relevant part of the next chapter of MT Finance’s growth story as they continue to meet the ever-increasing demand for bridging loans in the UK property market.”

Earlier this month, Triple Point Private Credit helped MT Finance to secure £40m in corporate revolving credit facilities.

