Black & White Bridging appoints Ansermoz as lending manager

Black & White Bridging has appointed Susan Ansermoz to the role of lending manager to support the company’s expansion.

Ansermoz (pictured) brings over seven years of underwriting experience to Black & White Bridging and will work closely with the team to help manage the company’s growing case volume as demand.

She previously worked at NatWest and Bank of Ireland, where she gained a foundation in client support.

Ansermoz joins Najma Hashime, who, last month, was also appointed to the role of lending manager.

Ansermoz said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Black & White Bridging at such an exciting stage of its growth.

“Underwriting has always been a passion of mine because no two cases are the same, and I’m eager to meet the fast-paced challenges of this position.”

Heather Hancock, head of credit and operations, said: “Susan’s wealth of underwriting experience and her passion for delivering outstanding service will be a great support as we continue to grow and respond to increasing demand.

“Her approach to building genuine relationships with clients aligns perfectly with our values, and we’re confident she will help drive our success as we continue to expand.”

The lender recently secured a new £100m funding line that will allow it to increase its maximum loan size from £1.5m to £7.5m.