Black & White Bridging appoints Hashime as lending manager

Najma Hashime (pictured) has been appointed as the lending manager at Black & White Bridging as the company continues its expansion.

Black & White Bridging, which announced a new £100m funding line last month – meaning that it can increase its maximum loan size from £1.5m to £7.5m – said that the appointment was a “significant step” in its expansion.

Hashime, who joins from Spring Finance, will be based in the firm’s London office. She said she is excited to join the business at “such a pivotal time in its growth”.

“The company’s commitment to transparent lending and its ambitious plans for expansion align perfectly with my own values. I look forward to supporting the lending team and helping manage the increasing number of cases as we continue to deliver exceptional service to brokers and clients across the UK,” she said.

Martyn Smith, the firm’s managing director, said the hire “reflects our commitment to investing in top talent and ensuring we have the right people in place to support our ambitious plans for growth.”

He added: “We are thrilled to welcome Najma to the team. Her experience and expertise in the lending sector will be invaluable as we continue to expand and meet growing demand.”

The company, originally based in Bath, announced it was opening offices in London and Manchester earlier this month as it plans to double in size by the end of the year.