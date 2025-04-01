Variety and flexibility are essential to meeting growing demand for bridging – Diamond

Bridging finance has come a long way in a relatively short period of time. Today, investors use short-term property lending not just for buying and selling but also restructuring portfolios, unlocking capital, and transforming commercial spaces.

At Inspired Lending, we’ve seen a growing demand for more varied deals, reflecting the changing trend in borrower requirements and increasing sophistication among intermediaries in how they choose to advise this type of funding for their clients.

The data backs the growth in bridging. Figures released by the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA) showed that bridging completions hit a record-breaking £2.3bn in Q4 2024, with total loan books now exceeding £10bn.

The number of applications is rising too, as more borrowers look beyond traditional lenders for funding solutions that match their investment strategies. The demand is clear, but it’s not just about volume. It’s about variety.

Flexibility not a bonus anymore but an essential

Take a landlord looking to expand their portfolio. They find a multi-unit block (MUB) with potential for refurbishment and planning uplift. They need staged funding to get the works done, and a lender that understands the project’s moving parts.

Another borrower, looking for a capital raise, holds a mix of houses and flats. They need quick access to capital without jumping through unnecessary hoops.

Elsewhere, an investor takes on a vacant commercial unit, securing a lease with a national tenant. They need refurbishment finance before they can draw down their long-term mortgage. Different deals, different needs – but all require a lender that can adapt.

Flexibility isn’t a bonus anymore – it’s essential. The ability to structure deals around the borrower, rather than forcing them into rigid frameworks, is what separates a good lender from a great one.

Some borrowers need funding in phases, some need additional capital released upon planning approval, and others require desktop valuations to speed up the process. The best lenders know how to structure deals that work in the real world, not just on paper.

‘Shifting market’ makes flexibility even more vital

The shifting market has only made this more important. Regulatory and economic pressures have forced landlords and developers to rethink their financial strategies.

The ability to move fast – whether that’s acquiring new assets or restructuring debt – can make all the difference. A lender that gets this, that can see beyond the numbers and structure finance around the borrower’s long-term plans, is a valuable ally.

At Inspired Lending, this is exactly what we do. We don’t just provide capital – we build solutions that assist borrowers in achieving their financial goals. Whether it’s financing large residential portfolios, funding phased refurbishments, or providing short-term commercial finance, we structure each loan to fit the deal, not the other way around.

This commitment to flexibility and responsible lending is why we’ve joined the BDLA, the gold standard for bridging and development finance. BDLA membership isn’t just a badge – it’s a commitment to best practices, transparency, and industry excellence.

It signals to brokers and borrowers that we’re here to do things the right way, and that we’re part of a network of lenders who share the same professional standards.

Momentum is building, and we’re focused on delivering the kind of funding that works in today’s market. Our borrower network is expanding, repeat business is growing, and we’re continuing to refine our offering to meet evolving demand.

As we look ahead, our focus remains on supporting brokers with solutions that genuinely add value, ensuring they have access to funding that keeps their clients moving forward.

Bridging finance has never been more diverse. Investors, landlords, and developers aren’t looking for cookie-cutter funding – they need solutions that align with their strategies. The lenders that will thrive in this market are the ones that embrace this rise in variety.