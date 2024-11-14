One to One: Eloise Hall, Kensington Mortgages

Each month, Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions sit down with a key intermediary industry figure to discuss strategy, the opportunity for brokers and the mortgage marketplace.

This month, we’re chatting to Eloise Hall, head of national accounts at Kensington Mortgages, a position she’s held since 2022.

How did you get into the mortgage industry?

I began my career as an apprentice at Leeds Building Society. The role offered me the chance to work across all departments, giving me a great understanding of how a building society operates and the big picture within businesses.

I began my first role as a business development manager (BDM) at Leeds Building Society and quickly found that being on the road and working closely with brokers was a good match for my skill set.

Later, I moved to Principality Building Society, where I had the opportunity to work with more brokers across the UK and support industry networks and clubs.

I joined Kensington as a national account manager and have continued to strengthen my intermediary relationships across the UK. Kensington has allowed me to expand my skill set, and I have been lucky enough to receive many accolades for my work including the British Specialist Lending Award for Best Head of National Accounts in 2022 and 2023.

You became permanent head of national accounts last year. What have you learned since being in the role?

My new role has been invaluable in allowing me to develop my strategic thinking, decision-making, and leadership skills. The position has also helped me learn to matrix manage, lead my team, handle complex projects, and work under pressure while collaborating effectively.

In what ways has your career experience shaped who you are today?

My career has taught me resilience and adaptability and helped me to develop strong leadership and communication skills, which have enhanced my ability to collaborate with diverse teams. I have also come to understand the importance of bringing people along in the journey and bringing out the best in my team and partners.

What do you think you bring to the mortgage sector?

I bring a unique and positive voice to our sector, supported by a combination of technical expertise and a strong commitment to supporting our national account broker partners. I am always looking for ways to add fresh perspectives that drive growth both within Kensington and the broader industry.

How has the Barclays acquisition strengthened Kensington Mortgages’ strategy and ambition?

The backing of one of the largest financial institutions in the UK has made us more financially resilient and helped us to continue to flourish despite the tough market conditions of the past two years. The acquisition has also allowed us to take a wider view of the mortgage market and enabled us to better support our customers and partners through greater access to data, insights, and best practices.

This year, Kensington Mortgage came out with half percent loan to values (LTVs). What has the reaction from borrowers and brokers been like?

I’ve received excellent feedback on Kensington’s Mid LTV product ranges from our national account partners. Considering this is new to the market, and the proposition is not common among other lenders, I expect that once there is more awareness of the solution, many more borrowers could benefit from this product.

How much of a difference has this change made to what Kensington Mortgages can offer borrowers?

By adding these new products, we have broadened the options available so customers can access the right product for their specific needs and not be forced into a higher LTV rate. Challenging the traditional 5% LTV brackets, in my opinion, is a great way to ensure that customers only pay for what they need.

What has been the impact of the lender’s Step Down product?

We launched the Step Down fixed rate products to provide a wider set of solutions for borrowers who have previously experienced a credit blip, as we know the impact of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis is still being felt. The product provides clients with the opportunity to make significant savings, comparing against standard five-year fixed rates on the same criteria, while benefitting from the additional certainty afforded by access to a lower rate after the first two years.

Does Kensington Mortgages have more innovation up its sleeve?

Certainly. We have a very exciting year ahead at Kensington and look forward to sharing our plans for enhancing our support for brokers and customers in the months ahead.

Where does Kensington Mortgages see itself this time next year?

This time next year, I see Kensington continuing to be one of the leading specialist lenders, with a reputation for innovation and excellent service.

What would you want brokers to know about Kensington Mortgages?

I would want brokers to know that making their lives easier is at the heart of everything we do. Whether it is through our excellent service, innovative solutions, or exceptional sales support, we strive to enable them to say yes to more of their clients, helping more people to pursue their homeownership aspirations.