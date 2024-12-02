user.first_name
Menu

Complex Buy To Let

Together expands reach through seven mortgage clubs

Together expands reach through seven mortgage clubs
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
December 2, 2024
Updated:
December 2, 2024
Together has continued to expand its distribution of specialist lending products by joining seven additional mortgage clubs.

Club Access, Legal and General (L&G), PMS Mortgage Club, Simply Biz, Paradigm, TMA Mortgage Club, Finova and Next Intelligence have signed up to Together’s bespoke Network and Club portal.

Through the portal, club members can submit regulated first charge mortgages, buy-to-let (BTL) and consumer BTL applications direct to the lender.

Member firms will also be able to submit cases for additional specialist products including Together’s bridging, commercial-term and second charge loans through the clubs’ packaging partners.

This next step in broadening its distributions sees Together open its doors to up to 17,000 more advisors.

Nick Parker, head of networks and clubs at Together, said: “Demand for specialist lending is forecast to grow significantly in the near future as more and more people find themselves falling outside of standard lending criteria. The huge growth in numbers of self-employed, later life, complex income and shared ownership applicants is set to swell by 70% by 2029.

Sponsored

Mind over mortgages: why we need to look after intermediaries’ mental health

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“Having built the proposition and portal, which has been extremely well-received by the network partners that have joined us since September, I am excited to extend the proposition further to include club members.”

Related
View All

Complex Buy To Let

West One Loans cuts BTL mortgage rates by 15bps

West One Loans cuts BTL mortgage rates by 15bps

Complex Buy To Let

Hodge restricts holiday let lending to non-portfolio landlords

Hodge restricts holiday let lending to non-portfolio landlords

November 28, 2024

Complex Buy To Let

Keystone Property Finance cuts rates across range by 10bps

Keystone Property Finance cuts rates across range by 10bps

Complex Buy To Let

Molo cuts UK resident BTL rates

Molo cuts UK resident BTL rates

View All
Tags:
mortgage club
mortgage network
Together