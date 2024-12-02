Together expands reach through seven mortgage clubs

Together has continued to expand its distribution of specialist lending products by joining seven additional mortgage clubs.

Club Access, Legal and General (L&G), PMS Mortgage Club, Simply Biz, Paradigm, TMA Mortgage Club, Finova and Next Intelligence have signed up to Together’s bespoke Network and Club portal.

Through the portal, club members can submit regulated first charge mortgages, buy-to-let (BTL) and consumer BTL applications direct to the lender.

Member firms will also be able to submit cases for additional specialist products including Together’s bridging, commercial-term and second charge loans through the clubs’ packaging partners.

This next step in broadening its distributions sees Together open its doors to up to 17,000 more advisors.

Nick Parker, head of networks and clubs at Together, said: “Demand for specialist lending is forecast to grow significantly in the near future as more and more people find themselves falling outside of standard lending criteria. The huge growth in numbers of self-employed, later life, complex income and shared ownership applicants is set to swell by 70% by 2029.

“Having built the proposition and portal, which has been extremely well-received by the network partners that have joined us since September, I am excited to extend the proposition further to include club members.”