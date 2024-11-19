Together expands distribution with Stonebridge, Rosemount and Mortgage Intelligence

Specialist lender Together has secured three network partnerships with Stonebridge, Rosemount and Mortgage Intelligence.

This will see Together’s products made available to advisers at each network, including its regulated first charge, buy-to-let (BTL), consumer BTL, bridging, commercial term and second charge products.

Since September, the lender has partnered with eight clubs and is offering its product to more than 2,000 appointed representative (AR) firms through more than 4,000 advisers.

Nick Parker (pictured), head of networks and clubs at Together, said: “We are delighted with the reception received so far from our new network partnerships and extremely pleased to add Stonebridge, Rosemount and Mortgage Intelligence to this roster.

“We’ve had a hugely positive response from advisers to our new Together portal with feedback on its speed and ease of use. We are excited to be able to broaden our offer to a wider pool of investors in [being] able to support customers and in their property ownership ambitions.”

He added: “Indeed, Together’s Residential Market Report has found that the specialist lending market is forecast to swell from £32bn to £54bn over 2023 to 2029 – a significant 70% increase.

Sponsored Mind over mortgages: why we need to look after intermediaries’ mental health Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“Therefore, making our specialist products and service accessible to more advisers across the UK will enable our network partners to deliver the funding solutions needed for the growing numbers of customers who… sit outside of the standard criteria framework.”

At the beginning of November, Together widened its distribution alongside launching flexible fees.