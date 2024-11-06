Together launches flexible fees and widens distribution

Together has introduced flexible arrangement fees while expanding its network and club distribution.

The specialist lender will offer a choice of arrangement fees across its buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages and commercial term loans, giving borrowers the option to combine a lower rate with a higher fee.

An unregulated BTL two-year fixed rate product with a 2.5% arrangement fee and interest rate of 8.49%, for example, could be adjusted to an arrangement fee of 5% with an interest rate of 7.49%.

The deals will be offered directly to borrowers as well as through Together’s intermediary, network and club and gold broker partners.

The introduction of arrangement fee options comes as Together broadens its network and club distribution through partnerships with The Right Mortgage Network, TMG Direct Network and In Partnership.

Tanya Elmaz (pictured), director of intermediaries at Together, said: “We are always looking to offer brokers greater flexibility and affordability options to their customers. By offering a choice on arrangement fees, brokers can advise customers on wider options to reduce their monthly payments in order support their property ambitions.”