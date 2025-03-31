user.first_name
Menu

Commercial Finance

Precise improves residential range with rates cut and max LTV, loan and stress rate changes

Precise improves residential range with rates cut and max LTV, loan and stress rate changes
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
March 31, 2025
Updated:
March 31, 2025
Precise has made several changes to its residential proposition, including increasing the maximum loan to value (LTV) and maximum loan size and lowering stress rates.

Included among the changes is the upping of Precise’s maximum LTV to 95%, and fees can be added to the loan.

The lender has increased its maximum loan size from £2m to £5m, and the stress rate for two- and three-year deals has fallen to 1.25%.

Precise said debt consolidation was available up to 90% LTV and rates in its residential range begin from 4.89%, which is a 0.7% cut.

Adrian Moloney (pictured), intermediary sales director at OSB Group, said: “The stamp duty deadline may be upon us, but it’s still a great time to buy. According to the latest Rightmove research, new buyers are now seeing the highest range of property choice at this time of year since 2015 and mortgage rates are down considerably from the peak of 6.11% in July 2023.

“I’m delighted to unveil these new residential products from Precise, with lower rates, increased LTVs and max loan sizes as well as reduced stress rates. These changes aim to help make residential mortgaging more affordable across a wide range of buyers including self-employed and those with a less-than-perfect credit history.”

Sponsored

Making protection work for you and your clients

Sponsored by LV= General Insurance

Stephen Martin, mortgage services consultant at Connells, said: “With more first-time buyers looking to get their foot on the property ladder, it’s great to see Precise’s expanded residential offering. It means our customers have access to an improved range of financial options and flexibility, which is absolutely vital in this area of the market.

“These products also go a long way in supporting customers with affordability challenges, especially those with less-than-perfect credit. It’s only with the support of a specialist lender like Precise that we can offer our customers more accessible and affordable options.”

Earlier this month, Precise adjusted its affordability calculation process.

Related
View All

Commercial Finance

Asset Advantage appoints Thompson as sales director to drive growth

Asset Advantage appoints Thompson as sales director to drive growth

Commercial Finance

Hampden Bank sees lending rise by a fifth to £586m in 2024

Hampden Bank sees lending rise by a fifth to £586m in 2024

Commercial Finance

Atom changes stressed interest rate for commercial mortgages

Atom changes stressed interest rate for commercial mortgages

March 28, 2025

Commercial Finance

Shawbrook's loan book up 16% YOY to £15.2bn

Shawbrook’s loan book up 16% YOY to £15.2bn

March 27, 2025
View All
Tags:
maximum loan size
maximum LTV
Precise
rate cut
residential
stress rate