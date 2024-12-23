Hope Capital secures additional funding from Shawbrook Bank

Hope Capital has secured an additional multi-million-pound funding line from Shawbrook Bank, allowing the lender to boost its funding capabilities.

This latest funding line marks Hope Capital’s second increase in just over 12 months.

The specialist lender said the funding will be instrumental in diversifying the type of loans the lender can offer to help support brokers and borrowers.

Kate Cowan (pictured), CFO at Hope Capital, said: “Thanks to the continued support from Shawbrook Bank, this positions us fantastically as we anticipate achieving our most successful year to date in 2025. Having supported a diverse range of borrowers’ projects this year, this additional institutional funding demonstrates our commitment to facilitate further lending growth.

“Securing the right mix of funding is crucial; and this new facility positions us extremely well as we continue with our exciting trajectory. We’re very grateful to collaborate with the team at Shawbrook Bank, who share our outlook for providing high-quality loans to help fuel the UK property market.”

In November 2023, Hope Capital agreed its first facility with Shawbrook Bank, which saw the bank offer up to £25m in funding.