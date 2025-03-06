KHK Capital secures £65m from Shawbrook and HTB to support growth

Specialist property lender KHK Capital has obtained further funding from Shawbrook alongside Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB), bringing the total facility to £65m.

KHK Capital provides short-term, property-backed loans to property professionals for business purposes.

The lender started working with Shawbrook in 2020 when it provided KHK Capital with a facility worth £12.5m. The facility was later syndicated with HTB in 2022 and the two lenders have now increased the combined facility to £65m.

Since working with Shawbrook, KHK’s loan book has increased to £100m. This growth prompted the facility raise with a three-year extension.

KHK has maintained a streamlined operational structure and invested in automated processes and systems. The lender has achieved growth while maintaining cost and staffing efficiency.

Shawbrook has continued to be KHK’s funding partner, and the additional funding will enable the lender to originate new loans and grow its loan book.

Sponsored Introducing Lloyds Living Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Andy Kent, director at KHK Capital, said: “Securing this additional funding is a significant milestone for KHK Capital, reinforcing our commitment to providing property professionals with tailored, short-term lending solutions.

“Our relationship with Shawbrook has been instrumental in our growth, and with HTB’s continued support, we are well-positioned to expand our loan book further while maintaining our high standards of service and underwriting expertise.”

Luke Randell, director at Shawbrook, said the lender was “delighted” to continue its relationship with KHK and “support its impressive growth journey”.

Randell added: “Since 2020, KHK has demonstrated its ability to scale effectively while maintaining a strong underwriting philosophy and client-focused approach. This latest facility increase demonstrates our approach to supporting the long-term growth ambitions of our clients.”

Paul Maurici, managing director at HTB, said: “We are pleased to have played a key role in supporting KHK Capital’s growth alongside Shawbrook. KHK has built a strong reputation in the specialist property lending market, and this latest facility increase ensures they have the capacity to continue meeting the evolving needs of property professionals.

“We look forward to further strengthening our partnership and supporting KHK’s continued success.”