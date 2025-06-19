Ending the waiting game: A smarter future for SME lending – Chan

The Labour government has been clear about its ambition to revitalise the UK economy.

Central to this strategy has been strong support for the UK’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), frequently highlighted by the government as the “beating heart” of the British economy.

In my view, this description feels entirely fitting. SMEs represent almost 99% of all UK businesses, making their contribution to innovation, employment, and overall economic growth indisputable. Yet, despite supportive rhetoric from the government, many SMEs struggle to secure the essential funding required not just to survive, but to thrive and scale effectively.

Mind the gap

The Bank of England currently estimates a funding gap of £22bn for UK SMEs, highlighting a significant shortfall in the capital these businesses require. This gap stems largely from a mismatch between the SME credit landscape and the evolving needs of borrowers and lenders. Over the past decade, lending to UK SMEs has declined by 20%, highlighting the severity of this issue.

A persistent SME lending gap has been debated over the years, yet practical solutions remain elusive. This ongoing issue is viewed less as a challenge to be tackled and more as an unsolvable problem. Such complacency overlooks the profound economic consequences of inaction – stifled innovation, constrained job creation, and a significant barrier to national economic advancement.

Sponsored How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Bridging the divide

Ultimately, if the UK is earnest about fostering sustainable SME development, closing the lending gap must be treated as an urgent priority. As things stand, many SMEs are excluded from traditional funding avenues due to outdated credit models that fail to accommodate modern business structures. Traditional methods are increasingly incompatible with today’s SMEs, many of which operate digital-first, asset-light models or are still managing pandemic-era debt.

As a result, viable businesses often find their funding applications rejected, despite healthy cash flows and scalable business models. Legacy financial frameworks disproportionately disadvantage early-stage and rapidly scaling businesses and sectors such as e-commerce and SaaS, whose growth is not dependent on physical assets.

Embracing technology-led solutions

Bridging the SME lending gap will require financial institutions to embrace smarter, technology-driven solutions. These include harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) for more nuanced risk assessments and utilising real-time data analytics to streamline application processes, thereby improving service for SME customers.

Looking ahead, AI-powered risk assessment tools offer considerable promise. By examining detailed operational data, such as sales patterns and digital engagement metrics, lenders will be better positioned to evaluate SMEs with greater accuracy and insight. This data-driven approach could offer a far clearer picture of an SME’s true creditworthiness, paving the way for faster, fairer, and more holistic lending decisions.

Technology-driven solutions can be used to transform the lending process for SMEs, delivering faster approvals, more equitable assessments, and flexible repayment terms. However, technology alone is not sufficient. The broader financial ecosystem must adopt a more forward-thinking approach, with policymakers and regulators fostering an environment conducive to innovation.

Ending the waiting game in SME lending is essential to securing the UK’s long-term economic health. The moment for decisive action is now – taking the first steps today will help build a more resilient and prosperous future for businesses across the country.