Reward Funding hires Evans as business development director

Reward Funding has announced the appointment of Martyn Evans as business development director, bolstering its team in the North East.

Reward Funding was established in 2010 and offers asset-secured funding, helping to meet the needs of SMEs nationally.

Alongside a history of building successful portfolios and long-term relationships across the intermediary space, Evans brings 20 years’ experience in sales and more than 10 years’ experience in business development and lending.

In his new role, Evans will drive new business activity in the North East region. He will concentrate on developing relationships with new brokers, introducers and markets, alongside expanding the firm’s proposition.

Additionally, Evans will collaborate closely with commercial networks to promote the firm’s flexible, tailored funding solutions.

His appointment is the latest in a raft of hires as Reward Funding continues its growth journey.

Evans (pictured, left) commented: “Joining Reward felt like the natural next step in my career. The business has a fantastic reputation in the industry for being agile, relationship-led and genuinely committed to supporting SMEs. What really stood out to me was Reward’s determination to back businesses that others overlook, as well as the team’s values around service, speed and delivery.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running and building momentum by leveraging the trusted relationships and experience I’ve developed over the years. To be able to play a key role in further strengthening Reward’s foundation in the regions I know well is exciting, so I can’t wait to get out on the road and start making an impact.”

Gemma Wright (pictured, right), Reward Funding’s managing director of sales and distribution, said: “Martyn brings a people-first mindset, great experience and a proactive, relationship-led approach, all key ingredients in the ‘Reward way’. His arrival will help us deepen our presence in the North East and beyond – regions full of opportunity for innovators who need an entrepreneurial mindset and a fresh approach to lending.”