Know Your BDM: Amy Robinson, StreamBank

This week, we are talking to Amy Robinson (pictured), whose commitment to her broker cases is as notable as the fact she has signed autographs when mistaken for Stacey from Gavin and Stacey fame.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at StreamBank?

My primary focus is to cover Wales, the Midlands and the West. We don’t have a set number of accounts to look after. I like to identify brokers within my area and build on new and existing relationships.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

This one has to be relationships. The relationship is key in this role, not just with brokers and introducers, but with underwriting, valuers, legal teams and our sales team. As a people person, this comes naturally to me.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

The most obvious answer for me here is to switch off more. I tend to reply to emails and messages that come through after hours, where realistically a reply in the morning is absolutely fine. Don’t get me wrong, it’s great that I can go back when it’s a time-critical deal, but I know I need to work on not doing it all the time and making sure I have that downtime.

Sponsored Five things you need to know about BM’s limited company proposition Sponsored by BM Solutions

What’s the hardest part of your job?

Having to turn down a deal. I understand we can’t help them all, but by exploring all avenues, at least I know we’ve done all we can to support, even if that means pointing them in the right direction of a lender that may be able to assist.

What do you love most about your job?

Being able to be myself. I really care about what I do, so being able to be myself and not follow scripts is a big part of what I love most. No two days are the same and you really can learn so much with each deal.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

I can’t remember who gave me this advice but “messy desk, messy mind” and “if you’re going to do a job, do it properly”. These two comments have stayed with me for a long time, and I know if my desk is messy, it’s best to refresh and get it cleared before moving on, which in turn allows me to focus and do a better job.

What has been the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

Patience – and to trust the process. Being able to navigate professional relationships and appreciate that everyone works differently, whether that’s different styles or different paces.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I use LinkedIn, subscribe to various mortgage and bridging news/media outlets, and just listen to brokers, solicitors, lenders and introducer feedback on market trends, as this can give you such valuable information.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

This is an easy one. A regulated bridging loan taken to clear a HMRC tax bill with the exit being sale of a yacht. After reviewing the supporting documents for the case, we were able to raise the funds needed using a common-sense approach to structuring the deal.

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve the problem(s)?

I had a new broker approach me needing speed and trust due to being let down by another lender last minute. The case was a rebridge that needed to complete within 10 days. It required a retype of the valuation and reassurance that I could help with the deal and wouldn’t go back on what I said. We managed to structure this against multiple securities to allow the maximum borrowing amount, instruct legals the same day and do a valuation retype. We also used title insurance to prevent legal delays and leveraged automated valuation models (AVM) to support quicker decision-making.

The case was able to complete within the time frame even after a few hurdles along the way. Late night calls, reassurance, and a supportive underwriting team helped us get it done. We had a very happy broker, a happy client and a great example of building trust to deliver when you say you can.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

My business development career started after I was a mortgage broker. I’d built relationships with a number of lenders while trying to place deals and really liked the way I could help solve complex problems by structuring deals in a way that makes sense to both. Being able to use a common-sense approach and build on new and existing relationships at the same time is the perfect career for me.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

Flipping properties. I’ve just completed one and I can honestly say the stress was worth it. That end result really is something to be proud of.

What did you want to be growing up?

A nursery nurse. However, after doing just one week of work experience, I soon changed my mind.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

To continue to build strong lasting relationships to push forward both my own personal and the company’s development. I love this industry, so a longer-term goal for me would be to manage a team and watch them grow.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Can I pick two? Teleportation and invisibility.

What is your strategy for tackling challenges?

Firstly, take a step back and make a cup of tea. I always find this helps. Also, not to constantly sprint for the outcome as some challenges need more time to think through than others.