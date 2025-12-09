Create Account
Complex Buy To Let

Quantum improves BTL large loan criteria

Quantum improves BTL large loan criteria
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
December 9, 2025
Updated:
December 9, 2025
Quantum Mortgages has made improvements to its larger loan range for buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers by increasing its maximum loan criteria and cutting rates.

The lender has upped its maximum loan sizes for single units, multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) and houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) to £5m at 75% LTV to provide greater flexibility for portfolio landlords and investors. Originally, the maximum loan cap for a single unit was £4m, and for a HMO or MUFB, it was £2m.

At the same time, rates across the lender’s larger loans range have been reduced by 25 basis points (bps).

Meanwhile, all five-year fixed rates have been reduced by 10bps, with specialist products down by 15bps.

Quantum Mortgages has also aligned its pricing so two-year fixed rates are now priced identically to five-year fixes.

Last month, the lender increased the maximum LTV across most of its bridging products to 80%.

