Gale to join Catalyst as sales director

Spencer Gale is set to join specialist lender Catalyst Property Finance as its new sales director.

He joins from Quantum Mortgages, where he worked for two years, initially as the director of sales and marketing. Gale then moved on to the position of director of distribution and marketing in early 2023, then became head of mortgage networks and clubs at the end of the year.

Gale left Quantum this year and was succeeded by Harsha Dahyea.

He has over 24 years of experience in financial services, including 16 years in the specialist lending market.

Gale has also previously worked at Axis Bank UK, Magellan Homeloans, GE Money Home Lending, HFC Bank and Barclays.

At Catalyst, Gale will report to chief executive Chris Fairfax, and work alongside its existing sales director James Farge.

Catalyst has also revised its business structure, meaning Farge will focus on retaining the lender’s existing partnerships while Gale will manage new relationships.

Fairfax said: “We feel now is the right time to invest in growing a best-in-class relationship manager team to complement our established internal sales team. Spencer will be central to developing this strategy successfully and I have every confidence he will be a very valuable resource for our broker partners in the future.

“His warmth, wit, passion and experience shone through in the recruitment process, and we are delighted he decided to join Catalyst.”

Gale (pictured) added: “I am delighted to be joining the board of directors at Catalyst Property Finance. They are a customer-centric organisation at a really exciting time in their evolution and growth capabilities.

“I am excited to be tasked with supporting the internal team whilst building the national expansion programme by onboarding new talent into the company to drive the growth of the current book.”

Last week, Catalyst launched automated valuation model (AVM) and desktop valuation unregulated bridging products.