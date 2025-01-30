Saible joins BDLA as associate member

Payment system provider Saible has joined the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA) as an associate member.

Saible provides a payment system that ring-fences funds and protects them at every stage of a construction or development project.

The system minimises risk as it protects funds for a project and its supply chain, while ensuring the payments are managed efficiently and provides a complete audit trail.

The trade body, which was rebranded from the ASTL last year, currently has 43 associate members and 45 lender members, with combined loan books exceeding £9.1bn.

Vic Jannels (pictured), BDLA’s CEO, said: “We’re excited to welcome Saible as the newest associate member of the BDLA. The growth of our membership reflects the ongoing strength and innovation within the bridging and development lending industry.

“Each new member enhances our collective influence and demonstrates their dedication to advancing the sector. Saible’s innovative approach aligns perfectly with our mission to promote excellence and collaboration among members, ultimately benefitting our industry and its customers.”

Jarvey Moss, CEO of Saible, added: “Development finance is riskier than it should be. Saible’s Digital Parallel Payment accounts reduce risk for lenders, borrowers, and the supply chain. Our membership of the BDLA demonstrates our commitment to collaboration and promoting best practices in bridging and development lending.”