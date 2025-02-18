Castle Trust Bank launches bridging underwriting team and improves proposition

Castle Trust Bank has launched a bridging underwriting team, hired a London business development manager (BDM) and will add no-search indemnity insurance on certain transactions as standard.

The lender explained that it had restructured its operations team to introduce a dedicated bridging underwriting team and a “more streamlined approach to bridging finance applications”.

As part of the creation of the bridging underwriting team, the firm has hired Jackie Merrigan as a senior underwriter and Simon Rogerson as an underwriter.

Merrigan joins from Kensington Mortgages, where she has worked for nearly eight years, while Rogerson previously worked at Dynamo for around six years.

The firm confirmed that Tyrone Alexander has joined as its London BDM. He joins from Lendhub, where he was a BDM for around three years, and he has also held roles at Bridge Help, Redwood Bank and Enterprise Finance.

Alexander will work alongside Sammi Gilbank, the regional account manager for Castle Trust Bank.

Castle Trust Bank added that it will use no-search indemnity insurance on heavy refurbishment cases as standard to improve transaction speed.

Anna Lewis (pictured), commercial director at Castle Trust Bank, said: “These changes mark a significant step forward in our commitment to providing brokers with a market-leading bridging proposition.

“By introducing a dedicated underwriting team, expanding our sales coverage in London, and optimising our bridging processes, we are enhancing both the speed and quality of our service. The recruitment of Jackie, Simon, and Tyrone adds a wealth of experience to our team, and we are confident that these improvements will provide real value to brokers and their clients.”