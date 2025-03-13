Alternative Bridging Corporation opens office in Manchester

Alternative Bridging Corporation has enhanced its presence in the North of England with the opening of an office in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

This will enable the lender to provide support to brokers nationwide and broaden access to its proposition.

The office opened early this month, on 3 March. It will be led by Paul Gavin, head of sales, and Chris Roscoe, Northern business development manager (BDM).

They will work closely with intermediaries to support their clients’ needs with bridging loans, development finance and specialist finance.

This is part of Alternative Bridging Corporation’s ongoing expansion, and the lender said it would be growing its team and strengthening broker relationships.

Last year, it secured new funding of £200m to help its growth.

Gavin said: “Opening our Northern office is a significant step for Alternative Bridging, reflecting our ambition to strengthen our footprint in the Northern regions and ensure brokers have direct access to our expertise.

“By expanding our operations, we are making it even easier for intermediaries to work with us, and we look forward to building strong relationships with more brokers across the North West and beyond.”