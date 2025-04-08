Catalyst added to Brilliant Solutions’ lender panel

Principal specialist lender Catalyst Property Finance has been appointed to Brilliant Solutions’ mortgage lending panel.

Brokers who use Brilliant Solutions’ mortgage club and specialist packager will gain access to Catalyst’s range of flexible short- to medium-term property loans, including bridging, refurbishment, commercial, development exit and specialist buy-to-let (BTL) products.

The firms said they were both keen to raise awareness of innovative lending solutions to assist brokers dealing with complex cases.

Spencer Gale, sales director at Catalyst Property Finance, said: “We are delighted to partner with Brilliant Solutions. Their dedication to supporting brokers with tailored solutions aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering fast, flexible, and innovative property finance.

“This partnership will enhance our reach and provide Brilliant’s brokers with even greater access to our specialist lending products.”

Michael Craig, managing director at Brilliant Solutions, added: “Partnering with Catalyst Property Finance enhances our offering to brokers by providing access to a lender renowned for speed, service, and flexibility.

“Their expertise in specialist finance perfectly matches our commitment to delivering the best lending solutions for brokers. We look forward to working closely with the Catalyst team to drive outstanding results for both brokers and their clients.”

In February, Catalyst Property Finance announced it had been appointed to TMG Mortgage Network’s panel.