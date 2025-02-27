Perenna partners with Brilliant Solutions; Catalyst joins TMG's panel – round-up

Long-term fixed rate mortgage lender Perenna has broadened its distribution by partnering with Brilliant Solutions to give its advisers access to its range.

Brilliant Solutions is a direct-to-lender mortgage club, specialist mortgage packager, secured loan packager and bridging development and commercial packager.

Its advisers will now be able to offer clients options from Perenna, which includes fixed rate mortgage terms ranging from 10 to 40 years.

The latest addition follows recent partnerships between Perenna and Mortgage Intelligence Group, Air, Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), Stonebridge, Legal & General (L&G) Mortgage Club, and Connells Group.

Colin Bell, chief operating officer at Perenna, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Brilliant Solutions to further deepen our connections with UK brokers, improving access to our innovative mortgage products. In an era where Consumer Duty is taking the forefront, access to innovative products like Perenna’s flexible long-term fixes will be critical in properly serving the needs [of] borrowers.”

Michael Craig, managing director at Brilliant Solutions, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Perenna Mortgages – a truly innovative lender bringing fresh solutions to the market. The industry has been crying out for innovation in the long-term sector, and Perenna has nailed it. Their commitment to long-term fixed rate mortgages is a game-changer, offering brokers and customers greater stability and certainty.

“Together, we look forward to delivering even more value and opportunities to the mortgage industry – a brilliant addition to our already Brilliant Mortgage Club.”

Catalyst appointed to TMG Mortgage Network panel

Specialist lender Catalyst Property Finance has been appointed to TMG Mortgage Network’s panel.

This will give the network’s 285 appointed representative (AR) advisers access to Catalyst’s range of bridging and property finance solutions.

Catalyst said this underpinned its commitment to expanding its reach and supporting borrowers in delivering tailored solutions to clients.

TMG’s advisers will be able to advise clients on Catalyst’s short-term lending options including bridging, auction purchases, refurbishments and development exits.

Mark Chappell, head of strategic partnerships at TMG Mortgage Network, said: “Welcoming Catalyst Property Finance to our panel strengthens the range of bridging and development solutions available to our ARs. Their expertise and tailored approach to lending will be a valuable asset to our brokers and their clients, ensuring they have access to competitive and flexible finance options.”

Spencer Gale, director of sales at Catalyst Property Finance, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with TMG Mortgage Network, providing their ARs with direct access to our bridging solutions. This partnership aligns with our commitment to offering flexible and efficient lending options, which will open new opportunities to their brokers in both the residential and commercial sectors.

“We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial relationship with TMG and its network.”