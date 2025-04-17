user.first_name
Bridging

Kuflink appoints Raina as CFO

Shekina Tuahene
April 17, 2025
April 17, 2025
Bridging lender Kuflink has appointed Gurmit Raina as its CFO.

Raina was previously a financial consultant for Kuflink and is the most recent addition to its board of directors.

The board is led by co-founder Rawinder Binning, who was appointed CEO last month after the departure of Narinder Khattoare. 

Raina has more than 20 years of experience in senior roles, including as group financial director, and previously worked in the hospitality industry.

Binning said the lender was “fortunate to have Gurmit Raina as our new chief financial officer”.

He added: “Her experience at board level, managing complex financial operations, allied to her hands-on approach and innovative problem solving, are just what Kuflink needs at this stage of its expansion.

“She has already demonstrated her undoubted skills in the short time she has been with us working as a consultant and we welcome her as Kuflink’s chief financial officer.” 

Raina (pictured) added: “I am delighted to join Kuflink’s board as chief financial officer. I am passionate about developing the obvious potential that the company possesses and look forward to helping to push Kuflink to achieve its goals as a lender and an already successful P2P platform.”

Tags:
bridging lender
chief financial officer
kuflink