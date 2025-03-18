Kuflink rejigs leadership team and CEO Khattoare steps down

Narinder Khattoare has resigned from his position as CEO of peer-to-peer (P2P) lender Kuflink after 12 years at the business.

He joined Kuflink in 2013 and led the sales team under Alpha Bridging, before becoming CEO in 2017. During this time, he established Kuflink as a trusted platform, with more than £390m in investments and a track record of investor security, the lender said.

Khattoare said: “Kuflink has been more than just a company to me – it has been a family. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together, from our rebrand in 2016 to becoming a Financial Conduct Authority-regulated P2P lender and, more recently, being recognised as one of The Sunday Times‘ Best Places to Work. Most importantly, we’ve built a platform where not a single investor has lost a penny – something that speaks to the dedication and integrity of the entire team.

“As I step away, I do so knowing that Kuflink is in strong hands and well-positioned for continued success. I look forward to seeing the business go from strength to strength in the years ahead.”

Bal Thind, Kuflink’s chair, added: “Narinder’s leadership has helped shape Kuflink into what it is today – a platform built on trust, security, and innovation. He leaves behind a strong foundation, and we are grateful for his dedication and the positive impact he has had on the business.

“With Rawinder at the helm and an experienced leadership team in place, Kuflink is in an excellent position to continue its growth and strengthen its role in the alternative finance market.”

Leadership shake-up

Following the departure of Khattoare, Kuflink’s co-founder Rawinder Binning has been appointed CEO.

Binning said: “Narinder’s leadership has played a fundamental role in shaping Kuflink into the respected lender it is today. We thank him for his years of dedication and the incredible impact he has had on the business. I’m excited to build on this foundation alongside our team, ensuring Kuflink continues to innovate, grow and deliver outstanding value to our investors and borrowers.”

The lender has made other changes across its leadership team, such as appointing Gurmit Raina as its chief financial officer. She joined the business three months ago as a financial consultant.

One of the lender’s co-founders, Hari Ramathury, has been made chief innovation officer, with the responsibility of driving strategic development and market expansion.