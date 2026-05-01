Foundation expands BTL offering

Foundation has widened its buy-to-let (BTL) range with green, house in multiple occupation (HMO), multi-unit freehold block (MUFB), holiday let and expat options.

The lender said this reflected market conditions and demand from landlord borrowers for greater choice across a range of property types and borrower profiles, particularly in specialist BTL.

It has launched a green standard HMO product, priced at 5.59% with a 4% fee. It comes with £500 cashback and no application fee, open to properties with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A to C.

Foundation has also added a pair of five-year fixes for MUFBs and holiday let, each with a flat fee of £4,995. The MUFB product is priced at 6.24% and the holiday let option at 6.34%.

For expat borrowers, Foundation has launched a two-year fix to its F2 range, priced at 6.34% with a 1.5% fee.

Within its F1 range, for borrowers with an almost clean credit history, Foundation has launched a green five-year fix at 5.49% with a 5% fee. This is available on properties rated A to C, with a free valuation and no application fee.

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Grant Hendry (pictured), director of sales at Foundation, said: “In the current market, brokers need a lender that can offer both consistency and breadth of product, particularly as landlord cases become more varied and often more complex. These latest additions are about making sure brokers have the right options available, whether they are placing standard buy-to-let business or working across more specialist areas such as HMOs, MUFBs or holiday lets.

“We’re also seeing continued interest in expat borrowing, and it’s important we keep that range competitive while still reflecting wider market movements. At the same time, the introduction of new green products is another step in supporting landlords who have improved existing properties or are targeting more energy-efficient investments from the outset.”

He added: “Ultimately, this is about giving brokers clarity and choice. In a market that can move quickly, having a lender that sets out its proposition clearly and maintains a strong spread of products can make a real difference to how efficiently brokers are able to place cases and deliver for their clients.”

These launches come after Foundation added large HMO and short-term let products to its range, and reduced BTL rates.