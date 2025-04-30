LendInvest ups AVMs to 75% LTV on unregulated bridging; YBS Commercial launches 55% LTV – round-up

LendInvest has increased the availability of automated valuation models (AVMs) to 75% loan to value (LTV) on unregulated bridging products.

The lender said this reinforced its commitment to support property investors in need of quick access to funding.

This is coupled with dual representation for the legal process, which LendInvest said allowed for a faster application to completion process.

Leanne Ardron, managing director for short-term lending at LendInvest, said: “At LendInvest, we’ve always been focused on how we can make short-term lending simple for our brokers and their clients. By offering AVMs up to 75% LTV, we are continuing to enhance our proposition for property investors, no matter their needs.

“Along with mobile-friendly bridging enquiries and other options like dual representation, we’re proud to cut the complex on short-term lending.”

This week, LendInvest announced the appointment of two managing directors to drive its growth.

YBS Commercial cuts rates and launches 55% LTV deal

YBS Commercial Mortgages has refreshed its buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage offering with lower rates and a 55% LTV option.

Rates have been lowered by 0.15% for borrowers seeking loans of more than £750,000, including a five-year fix, which has been cut from 4.95% to 4.8%. This is available up to 65% LTV and has a 3% fee.

YBS Commercial said it was able to reduce its rates due to current market conditions.

It has also launched two products up to 55% LTV for borrowers wanting loans over £750,000, priced at 4.75% with a 3% fee or 4.95% with a 2% fee. Both deals are fixed for five years.

Further, YBS Commercial has cut rates on semi-commercial products by 0.2%, with the five-year fix up to 60% LTV now priced at 6.2%, down from 6.4%, and the option up to 70% LTV now priced at 6.25%, down from 6.45%. Both have a 3% fee.

Mike Davies, head of lending at YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “To support our borrowers impacted by recent market volatility, we are pleased to further improve the competitiveness of our buy-to-let and semi-commercial ranges, offering better value for landlords and investors.

“Reviewing our lending structure for buy-to-let and adding new products at 55% LTV means we can provide even better value, especially for those with higher borrowing requirements.”

He added: “These changes are part of our ongoing commitment to identifying and making improvements [that] benefit our brokers and their customers wherever we possibly can, providing support to high-quality businesses looking to fulfil their borrowing needs.”