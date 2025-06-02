user.first_name
Tab relaunches streamlined products ahead of pivot to mainstream specialist lending

Shekina Tuahene
June 2, 2025
June 2, 2025
Specialist lender Tab has relaunched its core lending products, Tab Mortgage and Tab Bridge, with a streamlined proposition.

Tab said this laid the foundation for it to evolve from a bridging lender to a mainstream specialist lender and that the simplified ranges would deliver simplicity, speed and service. 

Headline rates start at 3.5% above the Bank of England base rate across its mortgage range, and 4.5% for its bridge loans. 

Duncan Kreeger (pictured), CEO and founder of Tab, said: “This is a pivotal moment for Tab. We’re not changing who we are, we’re doubling down on what we do best: fast, flexible funding with real people at the heart of every deal.

“With new service level agreements now in place, we’re turning terms around the same day and processing applications in as little as 24-48 hours. In a volatile market, speed and service aren’t luxuries — they’re non-negotiables. That’s what we’re delivering.” 

Tab Mortgage provides long-term finance with loans from £100,000 to £5m, up to 75% loan to value (LTV) for residential and 70% for commercial properties. 

It has a 2% arrangement and a 2% exit fee, with environmental, social and governance-linked exit fees available. 

The Tab Bridge range also offers loans between £100,000 and £5m, on terms up to 24 months and up to 75% LTV on residential properties. 

It has a 2% arrangement fee and no exit fee. 

Kreeger added: “This is just the beginning. Tab is entering a very exciting period. We’re getting ready to launch something transformative – details to come soon. While Core is our foundation, we’re already working on Core Plus, an expansion that will support borrowers who sit just outside standard criteria but still deserve access to fast, fair finance.” 

Last month, Tab became a member of the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA).

