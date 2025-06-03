Masthaven hires two to BDM team

Masthaven has made two appointments to its business development team, in an expansion of the department.

Tony Grillo (pictured, left) has been hired as senior business development manager (BDM), and Gary Melville (pictured, right) has been appointed as internal BDM to boost support for intermediaries.

Grillo joins from Together, where he worked for nearly three years in a similar role. He has more than two decades of experience in relationship management and specialist lending and has previously worked at Evolution Money, Positive Lending and Sancus Lending Group in intermediary support positions.

At Masthaven, Grillo will be responsible for broadening its presence in the sector, forming new broker relationships and building on existing relationships.

Melville has taken on the newly created position and joins from West One Loans, where he worked for four-and-a-half years, starting out as broker support before moving into the sales department.

In his new role, he will help Masthaven to support more brokers to access specialist finance solutions.

Grillo and Melville will both work alongside Masthaven’s current senior BDM, Ginny Warby.

Jim Baker, sales director for bridging and development at Masthaven Finance, said: “It’s been a really exciting year for Masthaven so far, and it’s fantastic to see momentum building across the business. I’m especially proud of how our sales team is evolving, as Tony and Gary bring a huge amount of experience and insight to their new roles, and I’m genuinely pleased to see them progressing their careers with us.

“With a strong team in place, we’re well-positioned to deliver on our future plans and continue growing in the months ahead.”

Earlier this year, Masthaven joined the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA).