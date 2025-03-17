user.first_name
Bridging

Masthaven joins the BDLA

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
March 17, 2025
Updated:
March 17, 2025
Masthaven has become the latest lender to join the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA).

Masthaven was established in 2005 and is a specialist property finance lender that provides bridging and development loans. 

It caters to clients in need of fast transactions, multiple securities, complex credit and finance for refurbishment. It will lend against single or multiple builds, part-built developments, the conversion of large extensions and finance developer exits. 

The BDLA has 48 lender members with a collective loan book of more than £10.3bn, as well as 44 associate members. 

Vic Jannels, CEO of the BDLA, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Masthaven as the latest lender member of the BDLA. Our association is fast approaching 50 lender members, a testament to the growing recognition of our role in advocating for the bridging and development finance sector.

“As we continue to expand, so does our influence in shaping the industry’s future, promoting best practices, and ensuring that the needs of lenders and borrowers are met. Masthaven’s expertise and commitment to high standards make them a valuable addition to our growing membership.” 

Claire Newman (pictured), director of bridging and development finance at Masthaven, added: “We are thrilled to join the BDLA and be part of an association that is committed to driving progress and innovation in the bridging sector. At Masthaven, we take great pride in offering flexible and tailored financial solutions that support property investors and developers in achieving their goals.

“Becoming a member of the BDLA aligns with our mission to contribute positively to the industry, collaborate with like-minded professionals, and help shape the future of specialist lending.” 

bridging
Bridging and Development Lenders Association (BDLA)
Masthaven