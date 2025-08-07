FIBA launches academy with Competent Adviser to support CPSP qualification

The Financial Intermediary and Broker Association (FIBA) has launched the FIBA Academy, created in partnership with financial services education provider, Competent Adviser.

The academy will support study towards the Certified Practitioner in Specialist Property Finance (CPSP), designed and created by the FIBA and the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA) in 2023, and now managed and available through the Walbrook Institute London, previously known as the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF).

The academy, along with the FIBA’s learning and development portal, ‘Knowledge Hub’, is open to the whole of the market, with an aim to attract entrants and those already operating in the sector.

Martin Reynolds, chair of the FIBA, said: “The delivery of FIBA Academy was an intrinsic part of our wider plan when we released our new FIBA Knowledge Hub earlier this year. This extensive online resource is open to anyone with an interest in learning more about specialist property finance, whether they want to expand their existing skills or enter our vitally important sector.

“The academy provides a vast array of learning and test modules [that] really bring to life the knowledge a broker in our industry requires to meet the – often very exacting – needs of their clients.”

Gillian Tait, founder of Competent Adviser, added: “We were pleased to be approached to support individuals studying for the CPSP, and built a programme of focused modules to ensure learning had additional structure and that students are best placed to pass first time.

“In the coming months, we hope to further extend this learning opportunity to ensure the academy can support ongoing industry learning and further strengthen the educational focus across the sector.”