ASTL, FIBA and LIBF-backed specialist property finance qualification now live

The Certified Practitioner in Specialist Property Finance (CPSP) has launched, following a joint venture between the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL), the Financial Intermediary and Broker Association (FIBA) and the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF).

The trade bodies have worked together on the qualification, announcing its launch at the ASTL conference in October last year and it opening for registrations in March.

The programme is online and covers bridging, short-term finance, development finance and specialist buy to let.

It offers a “definitive and targeted education programme for the short-term and specialist lending sector” and participants who complete modules are warded an LIBF digital badge and accredited for CPD purposes.

Registration for the course is available here.

Vic Jannels (pictured), CEO at the ASTL, said that the launch of the CPSP was the “culmination of a long and exciting journey and an excellent example of trade associations working together for the benefit of the industry and our customers”.

He added: “The close collaboration between the ASTL, the LIBF and Adam at FIBA has been instrumental in making the first qualification in our sector a reality.

“This is a major steppingstone in continuing to enhance standards, increase professionalism and advance the reputation of the specialist finance sector.”

Two years of work and collaboration

Adam Tyler, consultant to FIBA, added that the endeavour took two years of work and collaboration with many industry colleagues.

He said that the learning programme was something “we can all be proud of”.

“It has been a great pleasure to see so many already signing up to the CPSP and receiving the learning material we meticulously put together for the benefit of our industry,” Tyler added.

John Somerville, head of financial services, professional education at the LIBF, continued: “This is a major step forward in supporting the industry with professional standards and complements the need to embed the higher standards required from Consumer Duty.

“The programme has been designed with lenders and brokers in mind. Ultimately, it will help them improve outcomes for clients in an ever-complex lending world.”

Martin Reynolds, chairman at FIBA, agreed that it was a “fantastic step forward for the market”.

“The level of work that Adam Tyler, whilst executive chairman of FIBA, Vic, the ASTL Team and John and the team at LIBF have put in to create this is phenomenal.

“I know how passionate they all are about this and whilst Adam may have recently stepped down as executive chairman his continued drive and support of this will still be evident in the market. I look forward to seeing all parts of the industry embrace this and begin to enroll both themselves and their staff on to the course,” he noted.