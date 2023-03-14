ASTL and FIBA’s specialist property finance education programme for registration

The Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) and the Financial Intermediary and Broker Association (FIBA) is ready to launch its specialist property finance education programme, which is open for registrations.

The trade bodies have worked together with the London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) over the last 18 months to develop the qualification, announcing its launch at the ASTL conference in October last year.

ASTL and FIBA said that they had already received a “significant number of registrations.”

The programme, named Certified Practitioner in Specialist Property Finance (CPSP), aims to offer a “definitive and targeted education” in the short term and specialist lending sector.

It is an online course and spans bridging, short term finance, development finance and specialist buy to let.

Those who complete the modules are recognised with an LIBF digital badge and accredited for CPD purposes.

People wishing to register can do so via this link.

Adam Tyler, executive chairman at FIBA, said: “We are really pleased to be able to confirm the imminent launch of CPSP, and would like to take this opportunity to thank again the 18 authors and question writers from across the industry who have provided the learning materials that make up the 13 topics included within the education programme.

“We have now signed off those learning materials and all that remains to be done are some final checks before we are able to launch this ground-breaking step for the specialist finance industry.”

Vic Jannels, CEO at the ASTL said: “The launch of CPSP has been a long but exciting journey and I want to pay tribute to all of those who have been involved in delivering the initiative.

“We are just a matter of weeks away from official launch, but registrations are open now and we have already been really pleased by the number of people who have signed up to take the qualification.”

He continued: “CPSP will provide advisers with the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to high standards of customer service and competency, and is a major stepping stone in continuing to enhance standards and advance the reputation of our industry.”