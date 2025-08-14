Create Account
Kuflink launches in-house legal department

Shekina Tuahene
August 14, 2025
August 14, 2025
Bridging lender Kuflink has launched its in-house legal department as part of a move to offer a fully integrated service for introducers and clients.

Kuflink said it believes that setting up an integral legal function would improve operational speed, legal oversight and its ability to complete deals faster. 

As Kuflink waits for final approval to offer dual representation, it has set up a borrower legal panel, which will work closely with the lender’s legal department. 

Borrowers who choose this service and appoint a firm from the panel will benefit from a streamlined process, the lender said. 

Ranjit Narwal (pictured), head of origination at Kuflink, said: “Primarily, the time taken to complete deals will fall dramatically with the legal process embedded in the lending operation from the start.

“Secondly, bringing the legal oversight in-house will bring tighter control to every legal touchpoint, enhancing risk management. Lastly, the in-house legal team will bring a higher degree of professionalism to the lending process.” 

